× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From record heat to highs in the 60s!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Fasten your seatbelt’s we have more big temperature swings on the way. But as we get deeper into fall, our high temperatures won’t be quite as high and our lower temperatures will start to get even lower.

A cold front moved in today and hit the brakes, meaning parts of our area only saw high temperatures in the 70s while other parts of the region had record high temperatures well into the 90s.

That front will be pushing back to the north, but another cold front will move in on Friday. That means we can expect a few extra clouds, high temperatures in the upper 70s and the lower 80s and a gusty north wind in the afternoon that will push in some very fall-like weather for Saturday.

It looks like most of us will start the weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday morning. By the afternoon we will warm into the upper 60s and the lower 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower is not out of the question but most of us will stay dry on Saturday.

We will start to warm up again on Sunday ahead of another cold front. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Expect a 20% chance for a late day shower.

Rain chances go up on Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. This won’t be a drought buster but will bring us a little light rain that sticks around for Tuesday.

Once that front has cleared the region our rain chances and our temperatures will be going down. By Wednesday expect clearing skies and highs once again in the upper 60s and the lower 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1953 F1 Tornado: Louisa Co, F0 Tornado: Cumberland Co

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.