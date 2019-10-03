Norfolk Fire-Rescue responds to 2 natural gas leaks at opposite sides of city

NORFOLK, Va. – Units from Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to two natural gas leaks in the city Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, the gas leaks were at opposite sides of the city, with one at Pleasant Avenue and 22nd Bay Street and the other in the 7660 block of Maury Arch. Both leaks were caused by construction work in the area.

Pleasant Avenue and 22nd Bay Street have traffic blocked from Shore Drive to 21st Bay Street.

Virginia Natural Gas has secured the leak on Maury Arch, according to the department. Units will remain on scene until repairs have been made, and traffic is still being redirected away from the area.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue asks that motorists avoid the area and take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.