Missing Portsmouth woman with medical condition may need help, detectives say

Posted 4:28 pm, October 3, 2019, by

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing Wednesday.

Jessica Foss

They say 50-year-old Jessica Foss was last seen in the evening of October 2. She called a family member around 9 a.m. Thursday, but they have not been able to reach her since.

Detectives are concerned for Foss’ well-being because she is said to suffer from a medical condition and may be in need of assistance.

Foss is described as a white woman who is approximately 5’3″ tall and weighs 167 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Foss may be driving a blue 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UZD-1326.

If you have seen Foss or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

