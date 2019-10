Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kristin Harris, executive director of Susan G. Komen Central and Eastern Virginia, talks about metastatic cancer, the focus of research that Susan G. Komen is funding nationwide, and a type of cancer that she has been living with since 2016.

Kristin shares her journey and tells us how we can help others living with breast cancer by participating in the MORE THAN PINK Walk, October 12th in Virginia Beach.

Presented by

Susan G. Komen Central and Eastern Virginia

komenceva.org