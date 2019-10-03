Man seriously injured after being hit by tractor-trailer in Kill Devil Hills

Posted 11:11 am, October 3, 2019, by

KILL DEVIL HILL, N.C. – A man sustained life-threatning injuries after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking across the street in Kill Devil Hills, on Thursday around 1 a.m.

According to police, 39-year-old Brent C. Harris  of Richmond, Virginia, was the man hit in the 1600 block of S. Croatan Highway (U.S. 158), near the intersection with Ocean Acres.

Police believe that Harris was walking east across U.S. 158 when he was hit. They also added that he crossed the roadway about 60 feet north of the crosswalk at Ocean Acres Drive; and that the drive also tried to avoid hitting Harris.

Harris was medivaced to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Google Map for coordinates 35.998090 by -75.652312.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.