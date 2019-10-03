Man seriously injured after being hit by tractor-trailer in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILL, N.C. – A man sustained life-threatning injuries after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking across the street in Kill Devil Hills, on Thursday around 1 a.m.

According to police, 39-year-old Brent C. Harris of Richmond, Virginia, was the man hit in the 1600 block of S. Croatan Highway (U.S. 158), near the intersection with Ocean Acres.

Police believe that Harris was walking east across U.S. 158 when he was hit. They also added that he crossed the roadway about 60 feet north of the crosswalk at Ocean Acres Drive; and that the drive also tried to avoid hitting Harris.

Harris was medivaced to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

