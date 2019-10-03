Man dies in ocean off Nags Head beach

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A 51-year-old Maryland man died in the ocean off Nags Head Thursday afternoon.

According to the Nags Head Police Department, the call came in at 3 p.m. for a man floating face-down in the ocean near the 8300 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.

Members of Nags Head Ocean Rescue brought the man to the beach, where CPR was administered. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and the man’s exact cause of death remains unknown. The Town of Nags Head said red “no swimming” flags were not posted on Nags Head’s beaches Thursday.