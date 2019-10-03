Lane closures scheduled on I-264 as part of interchange improvements program

NORFOLK, Va. – As part of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, the Virginia Department of Transportation will close two lanes of I-264 eastbound’s mainline/inside lanes from Military Highway to Newtown Road between Friday and Monday.

According to VDOT, I-264 eastbound traffic can use the outside lanes of I-264 to get around the lane closures and re-access mainline I-264 east at Newtown Road.

The newly-opened flyover from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east will remain open while work is underway, and the reversible HOV lanes on I-64 will operate on a normal schedule.

The lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday.

VDOT said that work will continue in this area for several weeks, with similar closures possible during future weekends.