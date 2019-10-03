Hampton Police investigate after man shot while driving

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a Thursday morning shooting where a man was shot around 2 a.m. while driving in the 300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police said the 26-year-old man was shot once when an unknown suspect opened fire at his vehicle, and that the injury is non-life threatening.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.