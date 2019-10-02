× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Record-setting heat expected today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Summer-like heat and humidity… Temperatures will warm into the low 90s this afternoon, 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year and close to the daily record temperature. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today with light winds.

It will be hot and humid again tomorrow with highs near 90. A line of fronts will linger near northern Virginia and Maryland, just close enough to mix in some extra clouds. Most areas will see sunshine again tomorrow with clouds mixing in closer to the Chesapeake Bay. Rain chances will remain slim.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through early Friday. Rain chances will be low, but the temperature change will be dramatic. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Friday with falling humidity through the day. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

Highs will fall to the low 70s on Saturday, below normal for this time of year. Humidity will continue to drop, making it feel more like fall. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s on Sunday. We are tracking a cold front early next week that will bring us some much-needed rain.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Muggy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 2nd

1969 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

1973 F2 Tornado: Accomack Co

1977 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lorenzo is centered about 220 miles NNE of the Azores and moving NE at 43 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Lorenzo will continue moving away from the Azores today, and move near Ireland Thursday evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Only slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Lorenzo is expected to be a strong extratropical cyclone when it approaches Ireland Thursday afternoon and evening.

