Virginia Beach Police officer arrested, charged with forging public records

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of forging a public record.

Officer Norman Teague was also reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations, the department said.

According to the department, Teague’s charges stem from incidents in early September that involved administrative procedures pertaining to non-arrestable misdemeanor warrants.

The case is being reviewed by the department’s Investigative Division, Office of Internal Affairs and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The department said that Teague had been with the department since 2015.

This is a developing story.