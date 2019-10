Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in a new comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Heaton and co-star Kyle MacLachlan join us to discuss the show, "Carol's Second Act", and what to expect for the upcoming season.

Catch "Carol's Second Act" Thursday, October 3rd from 9:30 - 10:00 p.m. on CBS.