Surrounding area evacuated after ammonia leak at Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue are on the scene of a hazmat incident in the 5700 block of Curlew Drive.

The call came in at 1:39 p.m.

Authorities say PadenCold Storage has an active ammonia leak from its compressor. The business and other surrounding businesses have been evacuated.

Officials have also evacuated nearby homes due to the close proximity to the business.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Crews are about to enter the business to see if they are able to secure the leak.

As of 3 p.m., all traffic on Curlew Drive is currently closed.

This is a developing story.

