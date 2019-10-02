Suffolk Police looking to identify man who stole gun from vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police say a man stole from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard, and they’re asking for your help in identifying him.

The man was seen entering the vehicle around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, September 9.

Officials say he stole a gun, among other unidentified items.

Anyone who can identify this man or has information about this theft is asked to call the Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line . To submit a tip online, go to P3Tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password.

