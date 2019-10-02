Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Health Department announced that a raccoon found in the 300 block of Park Road tested positive for the rabies virus.

According to the department, the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control was notified that a raccoon was exhibiting erratic behavior consistent with signs and symptoms of rabies Saturday. On Wednesday, the health department received results confirming the rabies diagnosis.

At this time, no human or animal exposures have been reported.

The health department encourages Portsmouth residents and visitors to take the following steps to prevent rabies exposure: