Portsmouth Police searching for missing man with dementia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Portsmouth man.

According to the department, 72-year-old Haywood D. Gurganus was last seen at his home in the 4100 block of Clifford Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday. No one has seen or heard from him since he left his home.

Detectives are concerned for Gurganus’ safety because he suffers from dementia.

Gurganus is described as a white male standing 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has sandy-colored hair, blue eyes and a goatee. Police say he was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants, and is believed to have on two left shoes or no shoes at all.

If you or someone you know has seen Gurganus or knows his whereabouts, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.