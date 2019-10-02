Study examining coastal storm impacts on OBX begins

Photo Gallery
DUCK, N.C. – A pilot study is now underway along the Outer Banks, studying the impacts of coastal storms on the area.
During Nearshore Event Experiment (DUNEX) is a collaboration between several agencies to study how coastal storms impact nearshore coastal processes.
The study is examining the northern Outer Banks, from Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the Virginia-border.
The region was selected because of the prevalence of coastal storms, including Hurricane Dorian which passed through last month.
The pilot study is a precursor to the full experiment which is set to begin in fall 2020 and run through winter 2021.
36.064610 -75.705735