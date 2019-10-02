Study examining coastal storm impacts on OBX begins

DUCK, N.C. – A pilot study is now underway along the Outer Banks, studying the impacts of coastal storms on the area.

During Nearshore Event Experiment (DUNEX) is a collaboration between several agencies to study how coastal storms impact nearshore coastal processes.

The study is examining the northern Outer Banks, from Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the Virginia-border.

The region was selected because of the prevalence of coastal storms, including Hurricane Dorian which passed through last month.

The pilot study is a precursor to the full experiment which is set to begin in fall 2020 and run through winter 2021.

