News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara to moderate panel on ODU alum’s film about struggles for gay athletes

NORFOLK, Va. - The year is 2019. Gay marriage is legal, but has the nation's mindset caught up with the court ruling?

Gay athletes still hesitate to come out out of fear of being judged or worse.

Thursday night on the campus of Old Dominion University, producer and writer David McFarland is offering a screening of his 2018 film, "Alone in the Game."

Check out the preview above, and join News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara after the screening as she moderates a wide-ranging panel discussion touching on experiences, resources and support.

The screening of "Alone in the Game" takes place October 3 at 7 p.m. in the Mills Godwin Building.