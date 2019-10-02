Music news with “Some Guy Named Tias” from MOViN 107.7 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Some Guy Named Tias" from MOViN 107.7 (movin1077.com) shares the latest news on Lady Gaga's album announcement, a new song by Maroon 5, Taylor Swift's world tour and Halsey' latest single and upcoming album. Plus, learn how you can win $1,000 just by listening.

