James City County Police help dispose of unused prescription drugs through take-back program

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will be at the James City County Law Enforcement Center October 26 to accept potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction.

The program, which aims to help prevent prescription drug abuse and accidental poisonings due to medications, is anonymous, and no questions will be asked.

Prescription solid dosage medications like tablets and capsules will be accepted. Intravenous solutions, liquid medications, over-the-counter medications, injectables, needles and illegal substances will not be accepted.

Drugs will be accepted at the law enforcement center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’re unable to attend October 26, the police department offers a DEA search tool that shows controlled substance public disposal locations in your area.

