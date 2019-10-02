Investigation conducted after social media threat made against Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Va. – A student made a threat Wednesday about conducting a shooting at Franklin High School, Franklin City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling said.

Sterling said after other students notified the administrative team about the threat, they contacted student’s parents and the Franklin Police Department. Due to the procedures the school has in place, the administrative team was able to handle the situation with little disruption to the other students in the building, most of whom were unaware of the threat, she said.

As an additional safety precaution, the school will have a visible police presence within and outside the school.

Sterling says an investigation was conducted immediately and that school disciplinary action, along with possible law enforcement action, will be taken as appropriate.

Below is the full letter Sterling sent to parents and families:

Dear FCPS Families, In our continuous efforts to provide students with a safe and secure learning environment, we feel it necessary to inform you of an incident that occurred today at Franklin High School. On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, a high school student made a threat on social media regarding conducting a shooting at Franklin High School. High school students notified the administrative team and an investigation was conducted immediately. The student’s parents were contacted as well as the Franklin Police Department. As an additional safety precaution the Franklin City Police Department will have a visible police presence within and outside the school. Please be assured that school disciplinary action along with possible law enforcement action will be taken as appropriate. The procedures that we have in place allowed the administrative team to handle this situation with little disruption to the other students in the building, most of whom were unaware that a threat had been made. Franklin City Public Schools will continue to make every effort to provide students with a safe learning environment. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact your child’s school or my office. Sincerely, Dr. Tamara Sterling Superintendent

