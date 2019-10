Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kaitlyn Morse from Care-A-Lot Pet Supply and her furry companion, Roo, share all the details about the 3rd Annual Fall Fur Adoption Event, including a dog costume contest.

The Fall Fur Adoption Event is Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 1617 Diamond Springs Roads in Virginia Beach. Learn more at Carealotpets.com.

Presented by

Care-A-Lot Pet Supply

(757) 460-9771

www.carealotpets.com