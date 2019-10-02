× First Warning Forecast: Another hot day before temperatures start to plummet

After record-breaking heat today, we’re tracking a warm night on tap. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

We’ll continue with the summer-like heat and humidity on Thursday for most of us. We will have a variety of temperatures tomorrow due to a frontal system moving across the Eastern Shore. Expect temperatures to be a bit cooler along the Shore with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with lows rain chances.

A cold front will move through Friday morning. We really aren’t expecting much moisture with this front, but we will see a big drop in temperatures. High temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. The humidity will also fall throughout the day making for more comfortable conditions.

If you’ve been waiting for the fall-like weather, it will arrive on Saturday. Highs will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. If you want to do any pumpkin picking, Saturday will be your day! A bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

We will finally see some wet weather to start the work week. A cold front will move through late in the day. Giving it a 40 percent chance. Another chance of Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Lorenzo is moving toward the northeast near 43 mph. A continued fast motion toward the northeast is expected through Thursday morning. The cyclone is forecast to slow down and turn eastward and then southeastward Thursday night and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of post-tropical Lorenzo will move near western Ireland on Thursday, then pass over Ireland and England on Thursday night and Friday.

A broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are not conducive and development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves to the west-northwest near the Yucatan peninsula in a day or so, and over the southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.