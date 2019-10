NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue quickly worked to make sure a fire at a home in the 500 block of 37th Street was put out safely Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., crews arrived to find smoke coming to find smoke coming from the back of the building.

The fire was quickly put out before it spread to the rest of the house.

No one was hurt.

There is no further information.

