A WWII-era bomber has crashed at an airport in Connecticut

Posted 10:49 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, October 2, 2019

A World War II-era aircraft crashed Wednesday morning at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport, and a fire and rescue operation is underway, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

The airport, about a 15-mile drive north of Hartford, is closed as a result of the crash, it said.

The plane, a vintage Boeing B-17 bomber, crashed at the end of a runway while its pilot tried to land, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

It is a civilian-registered aircraft, not flown by the military, the FAA said.

This story is developing.

