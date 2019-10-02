A WWII-era bomber has crashed at an airport in Connecticut

A World War II-era aircraft crashed Wednesday morning at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport, and a fire and rescue operation is underway, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

The airport, about a 15-mile drive north of Hartford, is closed as a result of the crash, it said.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

The plane, a vintage Boeing B-17 bomber, crashed at the end of a runway while its pilot tried to land, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

It is a civilian-registered aircraft, not flown by the military, the FAA said.

This story is developing.