A furry Fall Harvest Fair in studio with Hunt Club Farm on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Two of Hunt Club Farm's friendly animals and stars of the Harvest Fair, Francesca the alpaca and Abigail the bunny join Conrad Brinkman and Sylvia Hoffman for a visit to Coast Live.

We sample some of "Dot's Tasty Treats" and discuss some of the farm's great activities including bounce houses, hayrides and of course, the petting zoo.

The Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair takes place daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. through the month of October with more special activities on the weekends from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Presented by

Hunt Club Farm

(757) 427-9520

www.huntclubfarm.com/harvest-festival/