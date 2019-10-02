$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Chesapeake will expire soon if not claimed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Check your Powerball tickets! A ticket bought at a Chesapeake 7-Eleven earlier this year will expire tomorrow, October 3, if not claimed.

The ticket for the April 6 Powerball drawing was bought at 2105 Starmount Parkway and is worth $50,000. Its numbers were 15-33-43-59-60 with Powerball number 8.

Virginia Lottery officials say the ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

If you’re the lucky winner, you can still claim your prize until 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Two more tickets, one in Danville and one in Manassas, are also in danger of becoming worthless. Both $50,000 tickets will expire October 17.