Virginia Beach Police searching for missing, endangered woman last seen near Back Bay Wildlife Refuge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing Chesapeake woman who is considered to be endangered.

Police say 48-year-old Laura Russell was last seen near the water at Back Bay Wildlife Refuge in the 4400 block of Sandpiper Road.

Russell is described as being 5’8″ tall and weighing 130 pounds. She is said to have brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a coral dress with flowers.

Authorities say she may have intentions of harming herself.

If you have seen Russell, you are asked to contact a Virginia Beach Missing Person’s Detective at (757) 385-4101.

Download the News 3 app for updates.