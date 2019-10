VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department said Tuesday that a missing Chesapeake woman who was considered to be endangered is now safe.

Police say 48-year-old Laura Russell had been last seen near the water at Back Bay Wildlife Refuge in the 4400 block of Sandpiper Road.

Police did not say where she was found, or how officers found her.

Virginia Beach Police did thank the public for assisting in finding her.

Download the News 3 app for updates.