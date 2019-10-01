× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to summer-like heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today, heating up tomorrow… Clouds will linger this morning, but more sunshine will break through this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 80s today, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Summer-like heat and humidity will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb to the low 90s, close to the daily record high temperatures for those dates. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a few extra clouds building in later Thursday.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through late Thursday to early Friday. Rain chances will be low, but the temperature change will be dramatic. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Friday and to the low 70s on Saturday. Humidity will also drop, making it feel more like fall.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 1st

1929 Heavy Rain: 4.75″ Norfolk

2010 Heavy Rain: 3 day event. Rain totals 7-12 inches.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lorenzo approaching the Azores. Lorenzo is centered about 630 miles SW of the Azores and moving NE at 22 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Lorenzo is expected to pass near the western Azores early on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Only slow weakening is expected during the next 48 hours.

