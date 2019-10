Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are drinking pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month!

This week's Toasting Tuesday pick is Bold Rock Rosé Hard Cider. It's pink color comes from a variety of apples picked right here in Virginia. It contains six percent alcohol and is gluten free. Through the end of the year, a portion of the proceeds from the cider will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Visit BoldRock.com for details.