HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to a recent survey, 77% of Americans believe that estate and legacy strategies are important for everyone, yet only 24% of Americans are taking the most basic step of designating beneficiaries for their accounts.

Alison Carnie from by financial services firm Edward Jones discusses the implications of the survey and offers tips to help guide the average American through the estate planning process.

For more information visit EdwardJones.com/Legacy.