‘There is no room for hate’ CNU removes stickers from group promoting white supremacy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Christopher Newport University announced Tuesday that it has removed stickers advertising a group that promotes white supremacy from its campus.

News 3 obtained a letter that CNU President Paul Trible sent to all current and former students.

“Let me be very clear. There is no room for hate at Christopher Newport University,” Trible wrote.

He said the stickers appeared on dozens of other college campuses, including Mary Washington University, the University of Richmond, James Madison University, Shenandoah University and many others.

Related: Poster from group promoting white supremacy spotted at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

“We denounce and reject the violence and vile and vicious voices of the white supremacists. This is a campus where everyone is welcome and fully engaged,” Trible continued. “We stand together and support and encourage each other. We are a light in an increasingly dark world and that is what makes this place so special.”

Download the News 3 app for updates.