Swimming advisory issued for Norfolk beach

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Health issued a swimming advisory Tuesday for Ocean View Beach Park at 100 W. Ocean View Avenue.

Water testing conducted Tuesday revealed enterococci bacteria levels at this location exceed state water quality standards.

Signs have been posted to alert the public of this advisory. Once bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards, health officials will continue testing beach water and will remove the signs.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis during the swimming season, which is from late May through the end of September.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

While enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

For more information, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712. For more information about the Virginia Department of Health’s Beach Monitoring Program, current swimming advisory maps and helpful tips about recreational water safety, click here.

