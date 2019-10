NORFOLK, Va. – A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in the 900 block of E. Brambleton Avenue Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this stabbing is asked to submit a tip at P3Tips.com/1126.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD are on scene of a stabbing in the 900 block of E. Brambleton Avenue. A man was transported to SNGH with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect is in custody. Call received around 10:00 p.m. #SubmitATip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 pic.twitter.com/7TwJoiZa26 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 2, 2019