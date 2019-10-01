Suffolk man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a sexual abuse case of two juvenile females.

29-year-old Timothy Jose Ortiz was arrested on September 30 on charges including Object Sexual Penetration, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, two counts of Indecent Liberties with Child by Custodian and two counts of Cruelty and Injuries to Children.

He is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available for release at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.