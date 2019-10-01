Sentara holding free drive-thru flu shot event in October

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Sentara Healthcare will be holding a free drive-thru flu shot event on October 12.

According to Sentara Healthcare, the event will be at 11 various Sentara locations across Hampton Roads from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. that Saturday.

Sentara says no appointment is needed and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

The locations that are a part of the drive-thru flu shot event includes Sentara BelleHarbour, Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts, Sentara Independence, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Port Warwick, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara St. Luke’s and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

