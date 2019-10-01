Rep. Luria’s bipartisian bill becomes law after being signed by President Trump

WASHINGTON – Rep. Elaine Luria (D) of Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District just had her second bill become law after President Donald Trump signed the bipartisian bill looking to put more money in the pockets of American veterans.

According to Luria’s staff, the freshman Congresswoman worked very hard to get the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Act of 2019, H.R. 1200, passed.

With 20-years of U.S. Navy service, Luria has the longest active-duty tenure of anyone in the House Democratic Caucus.

“It’s a privilege to come to Congress and deliver support to our nation’s bravest men and women,” Congresswoman Luria said.“Providing quality benefits to our veterans and their dependents can change lives. Through this legislation, Congress is honoring its commitment to American heroes who served in harm’s way so that our nation can live in peace at home.”

The bill that became law will provide a cost-of-living increase by the same percentage as Social Security and will become effective Dec. 1, according to Luria’s staff.

“Cost-of-living increases aid veterans, their families, and their survivors to help maintain the value of their benefits against inflation. Without such increases, veterans may not be able to have an acceptable quality-of-life into their later years,” added Luria’s staff.

The new law will also allow for cost-of-living increases for wartime disability compensation; compensation for dependents; clothing allowance; dependency and indemnity compensation to surviving spouses; and dependency and indemnity compensation to children.