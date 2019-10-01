Ready for Something in the Water 2020? Tuesday’s meeting in Virginia Beach provides more insight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Something in the Water is coming back to the Oceanfront in 2020, but many details are still needing to be laid out - which is why Virginia Beach's City Council will meet Tuesday.

Tuesday's meeting in the city will bring big updates, including, learning of important dates surrounding the event. Like when tickets will go on sale and when next year's lineup will be released.

In 2019, 25,000 tickets for the first Something in the Water music festival sold out in the first 20 minutes of going on sale.

Festival organizers are already planning for the event which is scheduled for April 20th through the 26th. Tickets are expected to go on sale within a matter of weeks.

The line up for next year's festival will be announced next month in November.

