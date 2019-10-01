Police hunt for North Carolina man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old he was babysitting

CRAVEN Co., N.C. – North Carolina authorities are looking for a man wanted for felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense involving a 5-year-old he was babysitting.

Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, is reportedly driving a beige 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with North Carolina registration plate PLX-6128, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies say his last known address is Highway 55 Cove City, NC.

Cove City, a town of about 400 people, is situated about 20 miles inland from the East Coast.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. To remain anonymous, call (252) 633-5141.

Related: Former preschool teacher on probation for child molestation arrested for allegations out of Virginia Beach

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or your local law enforcement agency.