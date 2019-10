NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are looking for 30-year-old Earl Deshawn Brown.

According to police, Brown was last seen in the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive on September 26, 2019, wearing a white shirt and dark jeans.

Brown is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

If you have seen Brown or have any information about his whereabouts, call the Norfolk Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

