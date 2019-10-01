Man charged with trespassing after incidents at two Norfolk schools

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been charged with trespassing on school property Tuesday.

Police said 25-year-old Desmond R. Moore was charged with two counts of trespassing on school property after incidents at Ghent Elementary and Maury High school.

Around 8 a.m., school officials said Moore entered Ghent School through a door that had malfunctioned. He was escorted out of the building by staff and a parent. Staff called the police and alerted Maury High School.

Moore then allegedly entered Maury High School through a door that was opened by a student. A teacher saw him and alerted administration. He was then arrested by police.

In the alert sent by school officials they said children’s safety is a top priority and to please discuss with children the importance of never opening doors. They also remind students to alert school personnel if they see or hear anything inappropriate.

Moore was unarmed at the time and no one was injured, police said.

The incident is under investigation.