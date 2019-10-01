Kohl’s to host hiring event in Hampton Roads stores this Saturday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kohl’s, the retail company that has stores in the Hampton Roads area, will be hosting a hiring event on Saturday, October 5.

The hiring event will help fill more than 330 seasonal positions open to those looking for a job in the Hampton Roads area.

All stores in the Hampton Roads area will be participating in the hiring event.

Candidates can find their local Kohl’s store here, so they can participate in the hiring event at store locations.

The is Kohl’s first-ever national hiring day at all it’s more than 1’100 stores nationwide.

For more information on all available positions at Kohl’s stores, click here.

Kohl’s stores located in the Hampton Roads area:

Kohl’s Williamsburg, 100 Gristmill Plaza, Williamsburg, Virginia

Kohl’s Newport News, 551 Bland Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia

Kohl’s Suffolk NE, 6253 College Drive, Suffolk, Virginia

Kohl’s Chesapeake, 1547 Sams Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia

Kohl’s Princess Anne, 3344 Princess Anne, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kohl’s Pembroke Mall, 4564 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia