Kill Devil Hills officer arrested, accused of assault on a female

DARE Co., N.C. – An officer has been arrested, accused of assaulting a female in early August.
According to officials with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, Lieutenant Allen Holland was arrested on September 30 for an assault on a female, which allegedly happened the month prior.
The Kill Devil Hills Assistant Police Chief told News 3 that Holland is on paid administrative leave.
Holland has reportedly been with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department for more than 20 years.
