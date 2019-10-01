Kill Devil Hills officer arrested, accused of assault on a female

Posted 11:26 am, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, October 1, 2019

DARE Co., N.C. – An officer has been arrested, accused of assaulting a female in early August.

According to officials with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, Lieutenant Allen Holland was arrested on September 30 for an assault on a female, which allegedly happened the month prior.

The Kill Devil Hills Assistant Police Chief told News 3 that Holland is on paid administrative leave.

Holland has reportedly been with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department for more than 20 years.

