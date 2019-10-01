House fire in Chesapeake displaces family of seven

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Seven people have been forced out of their home Tuesday night after a fire damaged their home in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department were called to the home in the 1900 block of Kelly Run at 7:55 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of a house on fire.

Arriving on scene six minutes later, firefighters from Engine Company 14 found heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story home’s garage.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control with minimal damage to the living quarters.

The family – three adults and four children – all escaped the home safely. No one was injured.

Authorities say the family is making their own lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.