Holiday shopping: Here are the hottest toys of 2019, plus ones that won’t break the bank!

WTKR – The Toy Insider has released its 14th annual holiday gift guide, which choices that will help you not break the bank while shopping for the kids.

According to Toy Insider, gives shoppers a look at what the hottest toys will be this holiday season, with the editors encouraging them to buy early before the most coveted items start to sell out.

Along with Toy Insiders Hot 20 toys, they also have a list for the top STEM toys and a brand new list called the 12 Under $12, featuring affordable toys packed with play value and unboxing experiences. This list reflects a shift in the toy industry toward toys that, while small in size, offer layers of fun and interactivity at a price that’s affordable for most families, said Toy Insider.

“Our team of experts is always keeping an eye on the latest and greatest trends. We know that kids are obsessed with watching unboxing videos and all the surprise reveals that come with these collectible toys. Our 12 Under $12 list offers the best of the best so kids can take part in the experience, too!” said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider. “More importantly, who says you need to splurge to find the perfect gift? Everything on this list is affordable, perfect for any budget, and even small enough to gift as a stocking stuffer!”

This year’s holiday gift guide includes hand-picked selections representing an extensive variety of must-have craft and DIY activity sets, interactive tech toys, screen-free traditional playthings, and active play products to get kids up and moving, among many more categories that are sure to make kids of all ages holly and jolly this holiday season.

Here is a look at the Toy Insider lists for 2019:

The Toy Insider’s Hot 20

0-2 years

Fisher-Price Bounce & Spin Puppy (Mattel)

LeapBuilders ABC Smart House (LeapFrog)

3-4 years

Fisher Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C (Mattel)

FurReal Cubby, The Curious Bear (Hasbro)

Kindi Kids (Moose Toys)

Myla the Magical Unicorn (VTech)

PJ Masks PJ Seeker (Just Play)

Rizmo (TOMY)

Ryan’s World Super Surprise Safe (Just Play)

Scruff-A-Luvs Real Rescue (Moose Toys)

5-7 years

Blume (Skyrocket)

FGTeeV Giant Mystery TeeV (Bonkers)

Hatchimals WOW (Spin Master)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Doll (MGA Entertainment)

Lucky Fortune (WowWee)

Mega Grave Digger RC Truck (Spin Master)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Figure (Hasbro)

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends (Blip Toys)

8+ years

Blinger Diamond Collection (Wicked Cool Toys)

Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata (Jazwares)

The Toy Insider’s STEM 10

Air-Walker (Thames & Kosmos)

Amazing Rescue 50-Piece Set (Magformers)

Artie 3000 (Educational Insights)

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander (LEGO)

Coding Critters (Learning Resources)

Discovery Prehistoric Slimygloop Dig (Horizon Group)

K’NEX Dragon Revenge Coaster Building Set (Basic Fun!)

Music Kit: Electro Guitar Kit and Record & Remix Kit (Tech Will Save Us)

My Robotic Pet – Tumbling Hedgehog (Thames & Kosmos)

Vex Robotics Build Blitz by HEXBUG (HEXBUG)

The Toy Insider’s 12 Under $12

5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 (Zuru)

Cry Babies Magic Tears (IMC Toys)

Cutetitos Series 3 and Cutetitos Babitos Series 1 (Basic Fun!)

Fluffy Cloudz (WeCool Toys)

Foodie Surprise (Redwood Ventures)

Jixelz (Fat Brain Toys)

Orb Odditeez Morphimals (Orb)

Müshmeez (Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co.)

Nanables (Jazwares)

Piñata Fiesta (Jakks Pacific)

Pop Pop Hair Surprise (MGA Entertainment)

Unbox Me Girls (Jay@Play)