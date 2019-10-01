× Hampton Roads Transit to study adding new bus, light rail service throughout Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit will be studying the possibilities of increasing public transit services and connect certain destinations in the City of Norfolk with bus and light rail service.

In a statement, HRT will look at introducing service between Naval Station Norfolk and local businesses, “where high-quality transit can best support the Military Highway Retail Corridor and improve community mobility in the corridor leading to the naval base.”

The statement also said the goal of these new options is to increase the city’s mobility and growth.

The study would also look at the possibilities of connecting Norfolk International Airport, Military Circle Mall, and Downtown Norfolk with Tide Light Rail Service.

The study will be conducted by two transit-planning firms, Michael Baker International and STV Group, Inc.

Tom Holden, HRT’s Public Information Officer, told News 3 the study should last about 13 months.