Fleet Angels welcome new commander

NORFOLK, Va. – The Fleet Angels have a new commander.

On September 30, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two (HSC-2) conducted a change of command ceremony and welcomed their new commanding officer, Capt. Edward D. Johnson.

They said goodbye to their former boss, Capt. Kevin P. Zayac, who is reporting aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS Wasp (LHD 1)

Johnson, an Arlington, Virginia, native, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997 and was designated a Naval Aviator in May 1999.

After completing Fleet Replacement Pilot Training in the UH-3H “Sea King,” he reported to Helicopter Combat Support Squadron Two (HC-2) at Naval Station Norfolk for his initial sea tour. He also served as executive officer and commanding officer of HSC-28.

Before he was selected as HSC-2’s commanding officer, Johnson was the Executive Assistant to the Director of Air Warfare on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations.

Related: Local rear admiral relieved due to ‘loss of confidence in ability to command’

The HSC-2 Fleet Angels are the east coast MH-90S Sea Hawk Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). The squadron’s 452 men and women are responsible for training about 1,500 pilots and Naval Air Crewmen annually while operating 33 MH-60S Sikorsky Sea Hawk helicopters.

The Fleet Angels were named News 3’s Squadron of the Month in April 2018.

In addition to their routine crew training mission, the Fleet Angels are often tasked with performing fleet logistics support, search and rescue operations, medical evacuations, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.