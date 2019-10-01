× First Warning Forecast: Record-breaking heat possible

Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be even warmer as highs soar to the upper 80s to low 90s. The record high for Wednesday is 89 degrees, set back in 1941. Another hot one Thursday with highs in the low 90s. The record high for Thursday is 92 degrees, set back in 1986.

The end of the week is looking dry and cooler with highs in the upper 70s, skies will be mostly sunny.

Fall weather returns for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Looks like we’ll finally see some wet weather to start the work week. Expect a chance of showers for both Monday and Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lorenzo is moving toward the northeast near 29 mph. A northeastward motion at an even faster forward speed is expected through Thursday. The cyclone is forecast to slow down and turn eastward by Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Lorenzo is expected to pass near the western Azores late tonight or early Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Only slow weakening is expected during the next 48 hours.

A broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves to the west-northwest near the Yucatan peninsula in a couple of days, and over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Disorganized cloudiness and showers that extend from the southeastern Bahamas northeastward across the western Atlantic for several hundred miles are associated with a surface trough. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves to the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, well south and east of Bermuda.

Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

