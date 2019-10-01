Currituck County family creates ‘Blessing Box’ to help families with food while honoring late son

CURRITUCK Co., N.C – On a rural road in the tiny town of Coinjock in Currituck County sits a nondescript tiny box situated across from the baptist church.

“There’s no red tape here; just come and get it. We have so much economic disparity here,” said Currituck County resident Emily Walker.

While the box is small inside, it’s filled with big blessings – and the memory of 19-year-old Jonathan Walker.

“I really believe he fell asleep and woke up in God’s arms. Some days are just harder than others,” stated Emily.

Emily and Sam Walker’s son, a member of the Virginia National Guard and a Fork Union Military Academy graduate, died in February. His family said he fell asleep at the wheel just a few miles from home in Currituck County while driving home from work.

“He just had a way about him. He loved everyone, and he loved life. He always wanted to look out for people. If someone didn’t have something, they got it,” said Sam.

At just 19, Jonathan was selfless, a giver – which is why the new Blessing Box erected just last week is the perfect way to pay it forward. The motto of the box is, “Take what you need and leave what you can.”

“Really to be honest, Jonathan loved food. He wouldn’t want anyone to go hungry,” said Emily.

The Blessing Box is the sixth one in Currituck County, a rural county where most residents have more to drive more than 10 miles to hit a grocery store.

“We are surrounded by people who don’t always have food. Children may go to school to get their only meal… [in] many parts, it really is a food desert,” said Sam. “Hunger knows no clock; you can come here 24/7, and it’s free.”

The family says the box is so popular that they have had to refill it will non-perishable food items every other day.