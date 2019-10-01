Chesapeake crews respond to house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to the scene in the 800 block of Forest Lakes Drive at 2 p.m.

Arriving 8 minutes later, companies from Fire Station 5 found smoke coming from the roof line of the two-story home.

Officials said the homeowner discovered the fire after completing repair work on the gutters. Firefighters used ladders to remove pieces of the soffit and extinguish the fire which also damaged areas of the finished room over the garage.

The fire was called under control at 2:37 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation but is believed to be accidental, officials said.